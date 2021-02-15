Jedward reveal heartbreaking message they sent Caroline Flack just hours before her death

The pair were checking in on the TV presenter

Jedward reveal heartbreaking message they sent Caroline Flack just hours before her...

Jedward have revealed that they sent Caroline Flack a voice note just hours before her untimely death.

The former X Factor stars shared the recording on their Twitter page, where they seemed concerned about the TV presenter’s well-being.

At the time Caroline was in the headlines after being arrested for assaulting her then boyfriend Lewis Burton. While he did not press charges, Caroline still faced a trial.

This time last year Caroline’s impending court case meant she was forced to stay away from her other half on Valentine’s Day, and until the case went to trial, meaning the pair were being kept apart for weeks.

Clearly concerned, Jedward sent Caroline a voice note telling her that there was a huge amount of support out there for her.

“Hey Caroline, just sending you loads of love and good vibes.”

Caroline knew she was loved this is the last message we sent her on Feb 12th 2020 ❤️Always check in with your loved ones! @CarolineFlack1 pic.twitter.com/SgJ35UhvnK — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) February 15, 2021

“I wanted to send you a message wherever you are in the world. You’re rocking it, always doing your thing.

“And just know that you have loads of support and that everyone cares for you and have a good night.

“Loads of good vibes and hopefully we will bump into you and have the laughs.”

In the recording posted, followers could see Caroline’s reply, which read: “That’s so nice thank you. Hope you’re ok”, with five love heart emojis.

Sadly Caroline died by suicide just hours later.

The Tweet comes on the one year anniversary of Caroline’s death.