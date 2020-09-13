Jedward make emotional plea to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Jedward have made an emotional plea with the public to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

John and Edward Grimes took to Twitter today to urge their followers to wear a face covering in order to protect themselves and others against the spread of the deadly virus.

The Irish singers remembered their late mother Susanna in the powerful post, after she sadly passed away last year following a battle with cancer.

“Our Mom wouldn’t have survived Covid-19 with all that’s going on in the world! People with underlying health conditions Their lives matter!” the twins wrote.

“Please have a heart. We all want to wake up on Christmas morning and have our families there and for many years to come! #WearAMask.”

They added: “People with low immune systems are too weak to fight for their lives that’s why we all have to fight harder for them and take down this virus and stand up for what’s right.

“Our hearts go out to everyone that’s lost a loved one. there is incredible loss and pain going through all our veins but we’re going to get through this and fight harder for those that have died! You won’t be forgotten.”

After announcing the news of their beloved mother’s death in February 2019, the X Factor stars thanked their mum for never letting “anyone say a bad word” about them.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the singer’s wrote, “Mammy was a Loving mom and always there in our life and gave us the space to find ourselves in the world and will always be a part of our life and our future in everything that we do.

“You can now be at peace with your mom and dad Susan and Kevin our granny and grandad. We will always remember your heart warming smile and the sound of joy from your laughter.”

“You were not only our mom but the core to the whole family. People who knew you personally as a friend respected your loyalty and presence.

“We can still hear you talking in our thoughts saying good night John, good night Edward, good night Kevin. We will always admire you for your honesty and love. Every song we created and all the projects were from your vision and heart.

“Mammy you will always be our best friend and your genuine goodness will be missed. You had an endless joy for life. Everyone knew you had a luminous quality of thoughtfulness and selflessness.”

“You never wanted anyone to know the suffering you were going through and for them to only see the smile on your face. The impact you made in your life reflected on everyone who knew you,” they wrote.

“You helped so much people being a teacher with your creative outlook and imagination. Thank you for shaping the character of us and so many of your students.

“You lived with cancer for many years but your passing was unexpected because you had overcome so many struggles and health complications.”

The pop duo added, “Mammy taught us how to deal with life and never let anyone say a bad word about us and always stood up for us and to take on life by being a free spirit.

“Mammy you had the Determination that we will take into our lives. Mammy had all the character of who she was up until her last breath. Mammy’s life doesn’t end here because everything she was, lives on through all of us in our memories.

“Today is not just a goodbye but a celebration of a great person for making us smile, for looking after us all and brightening our life. You will be missed to infinity .”

