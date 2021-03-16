Jedward have the BEST response after being called ‘talented clowns’ by Piers Morgan

The Irish twins got into a heated row with the former GMB host on Twitter

Jedward have hit back at Piers Morgan, after he called them “talented clowns” in a heated Twitter row.

Last week, Piers dramatically quit Good Morning Britain after he was asked to apologise for comments he made about Meghan Markle.

The 55-year-old and his co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says… I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Piers was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The presenter defended his comments with a Winston Churchill quote, saying: “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

On Sunday, police in London were seen protecting a statue of Churchill during violence against women protests following the murder of Sarah Everard, leading protesters to chant: “Protect women, not statues.”

Taking to Twitter following the demonstrations, John and Edward Grimes wrote: “Police are more concerned about protecting the Winston Churchill Statue than women! Once an offensive statue is pulled down it’s not welcome.”

“Get that Winston Churchill statue and f**k it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society.”

Responding to the Irish twins, Piers tweeted: “a) I’d be honoured to have that statue in my garden.”

“b) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility.”

Former X Factor contestants Jedward later wrote: “Irish language lesson: Póg mo thóin – Kiss my ass @piersmorgan.”

