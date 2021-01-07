Jedward ‘glad’ people see them in a ‘different light’ – after receiving praise on social media

The Irish twins have used their social media platforms to speak out on a number of topical issues

Jedward ‘glad’ people see them in a ‘different light’ – after receiving...

Jedward have admitted they are “glad” people see them in a “different light”, after they receiving praise on social media.

John and Edward Grimes burst onto our screens in 2009 after they auditioned for the X-Factor, and were known for their blonde quiffs, matching outfits and energetic personalities.

The Irish twins have recently been dubbed the unsung heroes of the coronavirus lockdown, using their social media platform to speak out on a range of topical issues.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, John said: “I think it’s great that we can use Twitter to change people’s outlook and make them see us in a different light.”

“Me and Edward aren’t what people think. A lot of people pre-judge us, and there’s so much more to us,” the 29-year-old explained.

“This year, obviously so much was happening in the news and we decided to say how we were feeling about it all.”

From the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing face masks, to slamming influencers for travelling abroad, the Irish twins have had their say on the biggest stories hitting the headlines.

Edward added: “We’re not experts but anything we’ve tweeted has come from a genuine place. We think it hits harder for people when it’s not coming from a politician too!”

“We don’t have a hidden agenda, we’re not looking for votes or to be re-elected – we’re just coming from a human perspective.”

The singers revealed that while they have been receiving additional praise as of recent, their fans have supported them from the start.

John said: “Behind the scenes, we’ve been there for so many fans who have been going through a tough time.

“We’ve picked them up at their lowest and helped them to come out the other end. We really care about our fans, we always have time for them.”

“To us, it’s not about always being number one. Sometimes we’re hot, sometimes we’re not, and that’s fine by us, as long as our fans are happy,” Edward explained.

Ahead of their 30th birthday this October, the twins assured fans that hitting the milestone age would not change who they were.

Edward said: “We’ve never lost our fun-ness, or gotten really serious over the years. I mean, we’re grown up, we’re just not boring.”

John added: “So, yeah, turning 30 is a milestone but we’re not going to drastically change or anything. We’ll ease into it. Maybe rock a bit of stubble, give the ladies what they want!”