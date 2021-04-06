Jedward criticise The X Factor in scathing social media rant

The pop twins appeared on the show back in 2009

Jedward have criticised The X Factor in a scathing rant on social media.

John and Edward Grimes appeared on the show back in 2009, alongside the likes of Olly Murs, Stacey Solomon, and Joe McElderry.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, the pop twins tweeted: “The biggest regret in life was not telling the judges on X Factor to f*** off.”

The Biggest regret in life was not telling the judges on Xfactor to fuck off ❤️ — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 5, 2021

Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Dannii Minogue were on the judging panel back in 2009.

In another tweet, they alleged every contestant on The X Factor “was a slave to the show”.

Taking another swipe at the judges, Jedward claimed they only cared about their pay cheque.

Every contestant on the Xfactor was a slave to the show and got paid Zero while they made millions! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 5, 2021

The fact that every contestant has to act like their judge mentors them! When in reality all they care about is their pay check! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 5, 2021

The singers also took aim at music mogul Simon Cowell, who created The X Factor back in 2004.

On Monday night, Jedward tweeted: “Simon Cowell thinks he’s the Mafia leader of the music industry when in reality he’s nothing but a bad facelift.”

Goss.ie has contacted ITV and The X Factor for a comment.

Simon Cowell thinks he’s the Mafia leader of the music industry when in reality he’s nothing but a bad facelift ❤️ — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 5, 2021

Jedward shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2009, and finished in sixth place with Louis Walsh as their mentor.

The identical twins have since released four studio albums, and represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest twice with their hit songs ‘Lipstick’ in 2011, and ‘Waterline’ in 2012.

Jedward have also completed two stints on Celebrity Big Brother, and over the past year, they’ve been branded ‘the breakout stars of lockdown’ for using their platform to speak out about topical issues.