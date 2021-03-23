Jedward announce they’re shaving off their quiffs for a very special reason

The Irish twins will be saying goodbye to their famous hairdos on this week's Late Late Show

Jedward have announced they’re shaving off their quiffs for a very special reason.

John and Edward Grimes have had their signature hairdos since the beginning of their careers, when they shot to fame after auditioning on The X Factor in 2009.

Taking to Twitter, the Irish singers revealed they would be saying goodbye to their locks in order to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, after losing their beloved mother Susanna to cancer in 2019.

Our Mom died from Cancer and We are shaving off our Quiffs to raise money for Cancer! @IrishCancerSoc pic.twitter.com/u1fZ9oRKGj — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 23, 2021

The 29-year-old’s said: “Hey guys we’re Jedward, and we’re on The Late Late Show this week shaving off our quiffs to raise much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.”

“We hope all of the funds raised will contribute to a cancer-free future. This is such a good cause and we’re sending so much strength to all those suffering with cancer.”

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, March 26 at 9:30pm.