Jason Sudeikis fuels romance rumours with former Page 3 model Keeley Hazell

Jason Sudeikis has fuelled romance rumours with former Page 3 model Keeley Hazell.

The actor split from actress Olivia Wilde last year after nine years together, and was first linked to Keeley last month.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Jason was seen leaving Keeley’s home in London on Tuesday, with the model stepping out shortly afterwards.

It’s understood Jason and Keeley have been friends since they both starred in Horrible Bosses 2 back in 2014, and have reportedly grown close while Jason films his Apple TV series Ted Lasso in London.

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Jason accepted his award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in front of a fireplace.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Keeley posted a snap to her Instagram Stories in front of a fireplace almost identical to that in Jason’s acceptance speech video.

A source told The Sun: “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days.”

“He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it’s all very early days.”

“Jason feels it’s too soon to leap into a new relationship – he is in absolutely no rush – but it’s a case of watch this space,” the insider said.

As Jason appears to move on following his split from Olivia, she has also moved on with former One Direction star Harry Styles.

The 36-year-old confirmed her romance with 27-year-old singer last month, after they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple have been dating since late last year, after they grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Goss.ie have contacted Jason’s rep for comment.