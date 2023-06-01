Jason Oppenheim splits from model Marie-Lou Nurk after ten months of dating

Jason Oppenheim has split from his girlfriend of ten months Marie-Lou Nurk.

The couple were first linked last July when they were seen packing on the PDA while on holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

Taking to their individual Instagram stories on Wednesday, Jason and Marie-Lou penned: “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.”

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another.”

“We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

In a separate statement, Marie-Lou wrote: “Although I may not be able to respond to each message individually, please know that I have read them all and I am truly grateful for your words and love and support.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Jason and Marie-Lou’s romance came after his split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause in 2021, after five months of dating.

Announcing their split via his Instagram story at the time, Jason wrote: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.”

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” the Oppenheim co-founder added.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Meanwhile Chrishell wrote in a statement: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” Chrishell added.

The realtor turned reality star has since married non-binary rapper G-Flip.