Jason Oppenheim reveals how he feels about his split from Chrishell Stause after filming emotional Selling Sunset reunion

Jason Oppenheim has revealed how he feels about his split from Chrishell Stause, after filming Selling Sunset’s emotional reunion episode.

Season five of the Netflix reality show documented the former couple’s whirlwind romance, which sadly ended in tears.

At the end of the season, the pair decided to part ways after Jason admitted he didn’t want to have children – which was a deal breaker for Chrishell.

During the emotional reunion special, Jason struggled to hold back tears as he opened up about their “difficult breakup”.

The pair both admitted they still have feelings for each other, and the real-estate broker called Chrishell the love of his life.

Speaking to The Sun after filming the reunion, Jason said it gave him the “closure” he needed.

“I am glad we did it. I was very nervous and reticent about doing it and worried about the emotional toll that it would have on me, but I am really glad that I did,” he confessed.

“It was very kinda cathartic for me and I’ve honestly been really happy since the reunion. I think it really helped me get through some of the issues.

“These are real issues for us, it’s not just a show, so I had some things that I hadn’t got closure on and dealt with completely, so the reunion really did have a material affect on me in a positive way,” he added.

During the reunion special, Chrishell confirmed she’s now dating non-binary rapper G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming a music video together.

The real-estate agent said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

Reacting to Chrishell’s new relationship, Jason said: “They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing the smile that’s been on your face the last couple of minutes makes me very happy.”

“I’m proud of you,” he told Chrishell.

The Selling Sunset season five reunion is on Netflix now.