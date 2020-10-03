Jason Oppenheim responds to rumours Selling Sunset stars aren’t actually real estate agents

Fans of the show have questioned whether the stars were actors rather than realtors

Jason Oppenheim has responded to rumours that the stars of Selling Sunset aren’t actually real estate agents.

The hit Netflix show follows both the personal and professional lives of the real estate agents working at luxury brokerage The Oppenheim Group – including Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

The co-founder of the brokerage addressed the speculation that the glamorous stars were actresses rather than realtors.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in an interview published on Friday, Jason said: “Everything about us has been questioned by a lot of people.”

“I interpret it as a compliment. I guess people see a show that they like, and they see these women being fashionable and beautiful and successful.

“I mean it creates publicity for the show, but it’s interesting that people can’t do, like, one minute of research. [The rumours] are slightly annoying, but mainly amusing.”

Jason admitted that working on the show was “like a dream”, telling the publication: “Not only is it really exciting to be on a successful show, but to do that with your brother and best friends is so much fun.

“If anything, it has made our work better. We’re getting more business – we’re getting more publicity for our listings, and we’re getting more buyers and sellers. I think the show has something to do with that.”

“I’ve always been very impressed with how courageous the women have been sharing their ups and downs and their personal lives with the world,” he added.

“With every season, we get a little more free and open and honest, and that has impressed me. It’s why the seasons of the show are getting better and better.”

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.