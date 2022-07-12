Jason Oppenheim packs on the PDA with model Marie-Lou after Chrishell Stause split

Jason Oppenheim was spotted packing on the PDA with model Marie-Lou, seven months after splitting from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 45-year-old was seen locking lips with the blonde beauty during a trip to Mykonos, Greece on Friday.

A source told Us Weekly that the Oppenheim Group founder is “really happy and in a good place”.

A second insider said of Jason’s new apparent romance: “It appears to be a random hookup while he was in Mykonos. Nothing serious.”

It comes after Jason’s split from Chrishell last year, after five months of dating.

Announcing their split via his Instagram Stories at the time, Jason wrote: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.”

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” the Oppenheim co-founder added.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Meanwhile Chrishell, 40, wrote in a statement: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” Chrishell added.

The realtor turned reality star is now dating non-binary rapper G-Flip.