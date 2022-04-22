Jason Oppenheim opens up about his ‘extremely difficult’ split from Chrishell Stause: ‘I still love her’

Jason Oppenheim has opened up about his “extremely difficult” split from Chrishell Stause.

The Selling Sunset stars confirmed their surprise relationship in July last year, but called it quits just five months later.

Speaking to US Weekly about their relationship, Jason admitted he’s still “a bit raw” after their break-up.

The 45-year-old said: “I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it’s just extremely difficult.”

“I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there.”

Chrishell and Jason’s romance features heavily in season five of Selling Sunset, which was released today on Netflix.

The real estate broker admitted he’s not looking forward to reliving their relationship on TV, and film a reunion episode with his former flame.

Jason said: “It’s far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought.”

“It doesn’t help that I have to re-watch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it. It’s gonna be a tough few weeks ahead.”

Jason’s friend Mary Fitzgerald recently opened up to The Mirror about the couple’s split, which she explained “wasn’t fun”.

Mary told the outlet that she and her husband Romain had been “trying to help both of them out” and will “support them 100 per cent”.

She told the publication: “There were times during that initial period when they first broke up, it wasn’t fun to have to say, ‘Okay are we gonna have this group or this group?’ but they needed space for that short period of time.”

“And luckily both of them are very mature and they both understand that both of us being good friends to the other one, we’re not ever going to betray their trust.”

Romain added: “I think they wanted different things, they knew that they had different visions of the future so it was just better for both of them because they couldn’t give each other what they wanted.”