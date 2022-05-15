Jason Momoa ‘dating Eiza González’ following shock split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa reportedly has a new woman in his life.

Following his shock split from Lisa Bonet earlier this year, the Aquaman star has been linked to Mexican actress Eiza González.

A source told PEOPLE: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

An insider added: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

Jason announced his split from Lisa Bonet back in January, after 16 years together.

The former couple, who were married for four years, wrote a joint statement on social media: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Their statement concluded: “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”