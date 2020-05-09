Jason Derulo dating popular influencer – who is the ex-girlfriend of a famous footballer

He looks so loved up!

Jason Derulo dating popular influencer – who is the ex-girlfriend of a...

Jason Derulo is dating popular influencer Jena Frumes, who is the ex-girlfriend of Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard.

Their romance was confirmed after the singer recently shared a video with Jena at his home in LA.

A source told The Sun: “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it.”

“They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match.”

View this post on Instagram Home gym @jenafrumes A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on May 1, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

“For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world.”

“But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens,” the insider continued. “It’s all going well so far and they have formed a really good connection.”

Jena, who has almost four million followers on Instagram, previously dated Manchester United star Jesse for over a year – until she accused him of cheating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENA (@jenafrumes) on May 2, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

Meanwhile Jason has been single ever since he split from model and actress Daphne Joy in 2016.

Before Daphne, he famously dated fellow singer Jordin Sparks for three years until 2014.

