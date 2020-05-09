Jason Derulo dating popular influencer – who is the ex-girlfriend of a famous footballer

Jason Derulo is dating popular influencer Jena Frumes, who is the ex-girlfriend of Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard.
Their romance was confirmed after the singer recently shared a video with Jena at his home in LA.
A source told The Sun: “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it.”
“They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match.”
View this post on Instagram
“For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world.”
“But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens,” the insider continued. “It’s all going well so far and they have formed a really good connection.”
Jena, who has almost four million followers on Instagram, previously dated Manchester United star Jesse for over a year – until she accused him of cheating.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile Jason has been single ever since he split from model and actress Daphne Joy in 2016.
Before Daphne, he famously dated fellow singer Jordin Sparks for three years until 2014.
On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.
James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.
#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.
View this post on Instagram
On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose is virtually sitting down with the one and only @jamesalankavanagh to talk about staying positive during the COVID-19 crisis, being in lockdown with his boyfriend William and his new fashion line. #GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic @haus_of_jejuve