Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes reveal the gender of their first child

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have revealed the gender of their first child.

The couple, who met just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, announced their pregnancy on Monday.

The singer and his model girlfriend learned the sex of their baby through an epic firework display, screaming as blue fireworks filled the sky: “It’s a boy!”

Sharing their pregnancy news via Instagram, Jason, 31, shared a sweet video of him and Jena walking on the beach, with Jena’s baby bump on show.

The dad-to-be captioned the post: “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life.”

Meanwhile Jena shared a stunning photo of her and her beau, captioned: “Mom & Dad ”

