Jason Bell shares sweet snaps with Nadine Coyle – amid rumours they’ve rekindled their romance

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving with their daughter Anaiya

Jason Bell has shared sweet snaps with Nadine Coyle, amid rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The couple, who are parents to their six-year-old daughter Anaiya, split in 2019 after 11 years together.

According to recent reports, the former Girls Aloud star has since decided to give her relationship with the NFL star another chance.

After spending Thanksgiving together as a family, Jason shared photos to Instagram on Sunday, writing: “Had a wonderful Thanksgiving with these two 😄😄⁠”

“I’m so thankful for these special memories 😘😘,” he added.

The news comes after an insider told new! magazine: “Nadine and Jason are giving their relationship another go. He’s always wanted her back and she totally adores him.”

It’s understood the NFL star has been staying at Nadine’s home in London since his Strictly Come Dancing stint this year.

The source continued: “They’ve been trying to work things out ever since he started staying with her while training for Strictly. Nadine really loves him being around.”

“When she’s apart from Jason, she misses him terribly. Nadine realised that she had really missed having that family unit. She felt really down the last time they were separated.”

The insider also claimed Sarah Harding’s breast cancer diagnosis made Nadine “reevaluate” her life.

“Nadine was always closest with Sarah in the band and her illness has made her realise life is so short,” the source said.

“The Covid lockdown and what’s happening with Sarah has made her reevaluate her own life.”

Goss.ie have contacted Nadine Coyle’s rep for comment.