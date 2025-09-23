Janice Dickinson suing ITV over I’m A Celebrity accident

Janice Dickinson has launched legal action against ITV over an accident she suffered on the set of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 70-year-old American model was forced to withdraw from the 2023 series after falling in the dark at the jungle camp, resulting in injuries to her head and face.

According to The Mirror, Janice has now filed a personal injury lawsuit in the High Court, with legal documents officially lodged on September 19.

The case is being handled by celebrity law firm Taylor Hampton.

Dickinson previously shared details of the incident, which occurred during the filming of the pre-recorded series in October 2022.

She explained that the fall happened while she was attempting to find the toilet in the middle of the night.

At the time, she admitted the mishap was partly her own fault, saying: “I was feeling very insecure because the campfire had gone out and it was as dark as it could be. So I thought: Right, I’ll make it to the dunny from memory.”

She continued: “I walked a couple of steps and tripped, flying flat on my face – hair all over my forehead, my nose was bloody and my whole chin was gashed open. Blood was gushing from all these areas, and there was dirt and stones embedded in my face from the fall.”

Describing the severity of the pain, she added: “All I could feel was an intense head pain – from one to ten it was about a nine – and I was just lying there, moaning. It was a freak accident that happened so quickly.”

Fortunately, fellow contestants Fatima Whitbread and Phil Tuffnell discovered her shortly after the fall and helped her back to the campsite.

Dickinson, who said she was “moaning and crying” from the pain, was then taken to her bed, where a medic arrived to examine her.

She was moved to the medical hut for treatment and given pain relief.

From there, she was transported by ambulance — with a compress applied to her injuries — to what she described as a “tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere.”

Her husband, Robert Gerner, who was already in South Africa at the time, was contacted.

Despite describing the incident as “an honest accident,” Dickinson acknowledged that ITV covered her medical expenses, both in South Africa and after she returned home to Los Angeles.

“ITV were kind enough to pay for my doctors’ bills once I got back to LA,” she said. “I had to go to a serious skin specialist, who put me under laser lighting five days a week for my wounds to heal quickly,” she said.

“That was costly, so ITV did pony up and pay my bills, thank you very much.”

Even now, she noted, the injury left a lasting mark: “If you look really closely now, there’s still an indentation on my forehead, which I don’t think will ever fill out.”

Although Dickinson had hoped to rejoin the camp, she admitted producers made the right decision in not allowing her return.

“I was in shock even a day after. I think people in the campsite couldn’t have handled it,” she said.

Meanwhile, ITV is gearing up for a return to South Africa in 2026 for a second I’m A Celebrity: All Stars spin-off.

The series, which debuted in 2023, features returning fan-favourite contestants competing in the South African wilderness.

Filming is currently underway with hosts Ant & Dec, and while ITV has yet to officially confirm the cast, reports suggest familiar faces like Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp, David Haye, Craig Charles, and Ashley Roberts could be among those heading back into the jungle.

An ITV Studios Spokesperson declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie.