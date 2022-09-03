Jane Fonda reveals she’s been diagnosed with cancer

Jane Fonda has revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

The 84-year-old shared the news that she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma with her Instagram followers on Friday.

The actress noted that the form of cancer is “very treatable” and she has begun chemotherapy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Jane wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine,” Jane continued.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Jane continued: “We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

Jane previously opened up about facing her own mortality during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

She said at the time: “I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” she said in April.”