Jamie Vardy slams former teammate Wayne Rooney for ‘talking nonsense’ on witness stand during Wagatha Christie trial

Jamie Vardy has slammed his former teammate Wayne Rooney, and accused him of “talking nonsense” on the witness stand during the Wagatha Christie trial.

On the sixth day of the highly-publicised Wagatha Christie trial, the former footballer was called to the witness box to give evidence.

Jamie’s wife Rebekah is currently suing Wayne’s wife Coleen for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

During his time on the witness stand today, Wayne recalled an alleged incident during the Euros in 2016, when England’s manager told him to speak to Jamie about his wife’s media attention.

He told the court: “I was asked to speak to my team mate Jamie Vardy about the fact that Becky’s media activities were causing problems and distractions.”

“I was asked to speak to Mr Vardy by the England manager and the assistant manager and I carried out that instruction…”

“I felt in the best interests of the rest of the team, and having been asked by the manager of the England team, I carried out that instruction.”

When challenged by Rebekah’s lawyer that the conversation didn’t happen, Wayne said: “I’m sat here under oath, I 100 percent spoke to Mr Vardy about this situation.”

“It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.

Jamie has since branded Wayne’s comments “nonsense”, and insisted he must be “confused”.

Speaking on the steps of London’s High Court this afternoon, the Leicester City player said: “Wayne is talking nonsense.”

“He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky’s media work at Euro 2016.”

“There was nothing to speak about, I know this because I discuss everything with Becky,” he added.

Shortly after Jamie made his statement, the footballer left the courthouse early with his wife in tow.

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Find out the biggest bombshells from the trial so far here.