Jamie Vardy acknowledges Wayne Rooney in court as he supports wife Rebekah on sixth day of Wagatha Christie trial

Jamie Vardy acknowledged Wayne Rooney in court this morning, as he supported his wife Rebekah Vardy on the sixth day of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

The WAG is currently suing Coleen for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

Today is expected to be the last day of evidence, with Wayne among those scheduled to take to the witness box.

While Wayne has joined Coleen at the Royal Courts of Justice since day one of the trial, today was the first time Jamie was seen at the High Court with Rebekah.

In a video shared on social media, the Leicester City player held his wife’s hand as he escorted her inside.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have arrived for day six of the #wagathachristie libel trial. pic.twitter.com/h9noaHD2yN — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 17, 2022

According to Sky News, Wayne and Jamie acknowledged each other when they entered the courtroom this morning.

The former teammates, who previously played for England together, shared a curt nod, but no other pleasantries.

Wayne Rooney is among three witnesses expected to take the stand in court today, with evidence scheduled to wrap up on Tuesday ahead of closing statements tomorrow.

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

