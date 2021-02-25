Jamie Spears’ lawyer claims he ‘saved Britney’s life’ amid documentary backlash

The singer filed to have her father removed as her conservator last year

A lawyer representing Jamie Spears has claimed he “saved” Britney’s life by placing her under a conservatorship back in 2008.

Following the release of a documentary about her conservatorship, called Framing Britney Spears, fans have called for Jamie to be removed as her conservator.

Responding to the backlash and the ongoing #FreeBritney movement, Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen has insisted “people have it so wrong”.

During an interview with Amy Robach on Good Morning America today, she said: “This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life threatening situation.”

“People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life.”

Jamie’s attorney claimed Britney was “being taken advantage of” before he stepped in to help manage her finances.

“He has collaborated with her to help her regain custody of her children. He has brought her finances back from disaster,” Ms Thoreen said.

“And he’s created a safe environment for her to live her life the way she wants, away from the media that cause her so much pain.”

She also insisted Britney has made a lot of her own decisions under the conservatorship, despite speculation she was controlled by her father.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In May 2019, Britney appeared in court alongside her parents to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship.

Britney’s father Jamie had been in charge of his daughter’s assets since the conservatorship was established, however the agreement doesn’t give him the power to put her into a facility without her consent.

At the time, Britney demanded more freedom, and told a judge that her father made her check into a Los Angeles unit for 30 days on April 3, 2019 – after she stopped taking her doctor-prescribed medication.

After hearing Britney speak in court, the judge ordered an 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.