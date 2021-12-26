Jamie Redknapp shares sweet moment he introduced his baby son to his grandfather Harry

Jamie Redknapp has shared the sweet moment his father Harry met his grandson Raphael for the first time.

The former footballer welcomed a baby boy with his new wife Frida Andersson last month, and introduced him to his grandfather on Christmas Day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the 48-year-old posted an adorable snap of Harry holding baby Raphael.

He captioned the post: “When Harry met Raphael.”

Earlier in the day, Jamie shared heartwarming snaps of Raphael’s first Christmas.

The Sky Sports pundit and his wife Frida were joined by his parents Harry and Sandra, as well as Jamie’s sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 – who he shares with his ex-wife Louise.

Jamie captioned the post: “Happy Christmas from the Redknapp’s ❤️ . Hope you had the best day with your families 🙏.”

Jamie started dating 38-year-old model Frida in 2020, three years after he split from his wife Louise Redknapp in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage.

On October 18, 2021, Jamie and Frida tied the knot, just weeks before welcoming their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

Posting an adorable snap of him and their baby on Instagram at the time, Jamie wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys.”