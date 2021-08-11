The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie Redknapp shares first photos with pregnant girlfriend Frida on romantic holiday

Jamie Redknapp has shared sweet snaps with his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson on a romantic trip to Santorini.

Marking the first time he’s posted photos with Frida on Instagram, the couple looked happier than ever as the model showed off her growing baby bump.

The former footballer simply captioned the post: “Santorini ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

Jamie was first linked to the Swedish model in August last year, following his split from Louise Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

The former couple share two children, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau, while Frida shares four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie and Frida will celebrate their first anniversary this month, and will welcome their first child together in November.