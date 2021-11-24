Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida welcome their first child together

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got married last month, are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

Sharing the exciting news to Instagram, Jamie wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.”

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys ❤️” the former footballer added.

Jamie, 48, and Frida, 37, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London last month, just over one year after they started dating.

The couple were first linked in August last year, following Jamie’s split from Louise Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie shares two children with Louise, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau, while Frida shares four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.