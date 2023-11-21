Jamie Lynn Spears threatens to quit I’m A Celeb after just three days in camp

Jamie Lynn Spears has threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after just three days in camp.

During tonight’s episode, the younger sister of Britney Spears got emotional as she spoke about missing her family – especially her daughters Maddie and Ivey.

Getting upset in camp, Jamie Lynn told Danielle and Sam: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak. Why am I crying so much? Josie has a baby at home…”

Sam comforted: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent, you don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

Danielle added to her: “Look at the s*** you’ve been through in your life, right? This, a little bit of rain in the jungle, nothing.”

Jamie Lynn replied: “But at least all that s*** I could go home to my babies every night, you know? That’s it, that’s all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They’re not even close.”

Later in the episode, Danielle, Sam, Grace and Marvin were given the chance to win luxury items for their campmates.

The celebrities managed to win Josie, Danielle, Nick and Nella’s luxury items – but failed to secure Jamie Lynn’s luxury item, which was a picture of her kids.

After sharing the bad news, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears in the Bush Telegraph and threatened to quit the show.

The Zoey 101 star said she believed the task was unfair, and wanted to go home.

But after returning to camp, Jamie Lynn’s campmates comforted her and convinced her to stick it out.

Jamie Lynn agreed to stay, but the following morning, the actress was chosen by the public to take on the next Bushtucker Trial.

Will Jamie Lynn be able to cope with the pressure, or will she say “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here”?

I’m A Celeb continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.