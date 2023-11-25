Jamie Lynn Spears reveals where she stands with sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed where she stands with her sister Britney on Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with one another.

It was previously reported that ITV bosses hoped the singer and actress would “spill the beans” on her fallout with her older sister during her time in the Australian jungle.

The mother-of-two has now lifted the lid on her relationship with her popstar sister in a conversation with First Dates star, Fred Sirieix.

The 51-year-old brought up Britney’s iconic kiss with Madonna at the MTV VMA Awards in 2003.

“I’ve never asked you about your sister, but I was just thinking about, do you remember when she kissed Madonna, or Madonna kissed her. How did it come about?,” Fred asked.

Jamie Lynn replied: “They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait.”

She then described how she admired her sister growing up: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go.”

“I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ And so literally I just thought – and by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing – but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did.”

Of her family’s reaction, Jamie Lynn added: “My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.’”

When asked by Fred if it’s “true you don’t get on with her now?,” the 32-year-old coyly put: “I love my sister.”

Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn told her fellow campmates that she and Britney had spoken before she jetted Down Under.

A source has since claimed that the singer has had a VPN installed in her home to watch her younger sister face her fears in the Australian jungle.

A source told the publication: “Britney has asked her team to install a system which allows her to catch up on I’m A Celebrity when she can.”

“Britney and Jamie Lynn spoke before she went in and naturally, Britney wants to keep up to date with what is happening.”

“She has a busy life so she’s not going to be glued to the box but it means she can check in and catch up on what has been happening.”

