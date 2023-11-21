Jamie Lynn Spears reveals how people close to her ‘wanted her to have an abortion’

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that people close to the actress wanted her to have an abortion at 16, on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The singer and actress touched down at Brisbane Airport last week and entered the Australian Jungle on the Sunday night’s episode of the hit ITV show.

The 32-year-old has now opened up about falling pregnant at 16.

The younger sister of pop-icon Britney Spears, chatted with First Dates star, Fred Sirieix, about her finding fame at such a young age, on Monday night’s show.

Jamie Lynn began: “We auditioned for a show called All That and I was on All That for three years before I did Zoey [101]. It was very successful.”

“After I finished Zoey, I had the love of my life, what I thought, I decided to keep the baby. I was 16. The whole world was like, ‘You’re a s**t, you’re horrible your life is over…’,” Jamie Lynn explained.

Fred replied: “Oh really? You felt it?”

The actress continued: “Oh yeah. Because I got pregnant young and I was on a kid’s show.”

Fred asked: “Your parents were good with you?”

To which Jamie Lynn said: “Yeah, they had a lot going on. I just think they were sad I was in that situation but also it’s your baby having a baby. I had to go hide away for a long time because they were relentless.”

Fred exclaimed: “The press?”

“I moved to Mississippi and literally hid. Put a gate around me. I had 20 paparazzi on me every day. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They came and lived in Mississippi, middle of nowhere. It was horrible. I hated it so much.”

“I just wanted to be normal. I wanted my baby to be normal. Everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mum. So I was like I’ve got to raise this baby by myself and I did.”

Jamie Lynn got emotional as she said: “When I went away… when I first got pregnant…”

Fred comforted the star: “We don’t have to talk about this…”

However, Jamie Lynn continued and revealed: “They didn’t want me to have the baby. A lot of people around me.”

Fred commended the star’s strength: “But you’ve been amazing. What you’ve done is amazing.”

Jamie Lynn then confided in the TV personality and told him how she planned to emancipate her parents.

“When I got out of that, I told my parents I was going to emancipate them, that way I could make my own decisions. I was secretly telling her I was going to doctor’s appointments.”

“I was going to meetings with a lawyer… My poor mum, we put her through it. And so then she was like, she didn’t want me to do that, she knew that would mean I’d probably marry the father and lose my fortune that I’d amassed over the years of working… she said, “Just go baby…,” Jamie Lynn added.

The Zoey 101 star has two children – Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5.