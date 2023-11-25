Jamie Lynn Spears reveals ‘complicated upbringing’ affected her relationship with sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed her and sister Britney’s “complicated upbringing” had an affect on the pair’s relationship.

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with one another.

Jamie Lynn opened up to campmate Sam Thompson about her sister, on Saturday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

It was previously reported that ITV bosses hoped the singer and actress would “spill the beans” on her fallout with her older sister during her time in the Australian jungle.

Now, the mother-of-two has given viewers a further insight into her relationship with her sister: “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”

The Zoey 101 star continued: “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know?”

“I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’.”

“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them,” Jamie Lynn added.

Jamie Lynn also revealed whether Britney would be watching from home: “I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily.”

“I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’”

“My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f*** out of there, right now!’ She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her.”

“Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

This is not the first time the star has lifted the lid on where she stands with the pop icon.

On Friday night’s episode of the jungle show, First Date’s star Fred Sirieix, brought up Britney’s iconic kiss with Madonna at the MTV VMA Awards in 2003.

“I’ve never asked you about your sister, but I was just thinking about, do you remember when she kissed Madonna, or Madonna kissed her. How did it come about?,” Fred asked.

Jamie Lynn replied: “They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait.”

She then described how she admired her sister growing up: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go.”

“I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ And so literally I just thought – and by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing – but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did.”

Of her family’s reaction, Jamie Lynn added: “My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.’”

When asked by Fred if it’s “true you don’t get on with her now?,” the 32-year-old coyly put: “I love my sister.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Sunday 26th November at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.