Jamie Lynn Spears QUITS I’m A Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears has reportedly quit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

This comes days after the star threatened to quit the show – after just three days in camp.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.”

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Viewers will see Jamie Lynn’s exit from the show on Wednesday night’s episode, and the campmates are aware of her exit.

Getting upset in camp last week, Jamie Lynn told Danielle and Sam: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak. Why am I crying so much? Josie has a baby at home…”

Sam comforted: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent, you don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

Danielle added to her: “Look at the s*** you’ve been through in your life, right? This, a little bit of rain in the jungle, nothing.”

Jamie Lynn replied: “But at least all that s*** I could go home to my babies every night, you know? That’s it, that’s all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They’re not even close.”