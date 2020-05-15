Jamie Lynn Spears gets emotional as she recalls her daughter’s ATV accident: ‘We thought we lost her’

Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional as she recalled her daughter Maddie’s terrifying ATV accident.

Back in 2017, Jamie’s daughter Maddie, who was nine at the time, nearly drowned after the ATV she was riding flipped over into a pond.

Maddie was pulled to safety by Jamie Lynn and her partner Jamie Watson, and was quickly rushed to hospital.

In the days after she was hospitalised, the Spears family feared that Maddie had suffered serious brain damage – however, she made a miraculous recovery, and was taken off a ventilator just a few days later.

Over three years after the incident, the 29-year-old opened up about it during an interview with Maria Menounos on her YouTube talk show, Better Together.

“My oldest daughter was in a really bad accident,” she said.

“We dove in and we were able to rescue her. When we were finally able to get her out of the water… and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter.”

“That moment, I felt everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst,” she explained. “There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling that you’ve failed her. And I didn’t want her to think that I couldn’t save her.”

Jamie Lynn said her daughter’s condition was so serious that she had a priest brought into her hospital room.

“He went to put the oil on her and read the rites and she sat up and started kicking, and her hands started grabbing at all the things,” she recalled. “That was our first sign that she was there.”

Looking back on that time, Jamie Lynn said: “I’ve faced my worst fear now. What else can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that? Nothing. There’s nothing.”

“God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her and I got her back. So I don’t get to make any excuses.”

“I’ve been given the best the biggest blessing you can be given. I’m not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful,” she said.

