Jamie Lynn Spears claims she ‘went out of her way’ to help sister Britney end her conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed she “went out of her way” to help her sister Britney end her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship had been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility, and it was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November following a lengthy court battle.

In a rare televised interview, Jamie opened up about her estranged sister’s controversial conservatorship, and insisted she tried to help her.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Good Morning America about the moment she found out Britney’s conservatorship had been terminated, the Zoey 101 star said: “I was happy. I was.”

“When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that.”

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she insisted.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Juju Chang asked Jamie: “So you didn’t always agree with the conservatorship?”

The former Nickelodeon star replied: “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up.”

“I even spoke to her legal team, her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know… she has to walk through the door.”

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn became emotional when discussing the rift between her and her older sister, saying through tears: “That love is still there, 100%.”

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Back in October, Britney said her family has hurt her “deeper than you’ll ever know”, and she recently unfollowed her younger sister Jamie on Instagram.