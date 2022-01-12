Jamie Lynn Spears breaks down in tears as she discusses ‘complicated’ relationship with sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears will discuss her “complicated” relationship with her sister Britney in an emotional new interview.

In a sneak peek of her sit-down interview with Good Morning America, which airs later today, the 30-year-old broke down in tears as she spoke about her older sister.

The Zoey 101 star says through tears: “I love my sister.”

ABC News journalist Juju Chang notes: “But things have gotten complicated”, and Jamie replies: “I guess so.”

THIS MORNING on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive this morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/mJfwpzG7pY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

The promo also shows Juju asking Jamie what “caused” the rift between her and her sister, and what Jamie regrets not saying.

The interview comes ahead of the release of Jamie’s tell-all memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ on January 18th.

It also comes just days after Britney unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram.

Britney’s ongoing rift with her family members has been well documented over the past few months, especially towards the end of her conservatorship battle.

Back in October, the Toxic singer said her family has hurt her “deeper than you’ll ever know”, and the mother-of-two has also threatened to expose them in a tell-all interview. Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November, following a lengthy court battle. The 40-year-old, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008. A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities. The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role. The pop star’s conservatorship had been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.