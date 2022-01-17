Jamie Lynn Spears begs sister Britney to end their ’embarrassing’ feud

Jamie Lynn Spears has begged her older sister Britney to call her so they can end their “embarrassing” feud.

The sisters have gotten into a war of words on social media since Jamie’s tell-all interview aired last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jamie wrote: “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.”

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up.”

She continued: “I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you @britneyspears.”

The former Zoey 101 star discussed her “complicated” relationship with Britney on Good Morning America last week, as she promoted her upcoming memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’.

Jamie Lynn also said she “went out of her way” to help Britney end her controversial conservatorship, despite the singer’s claims her family never helped her.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

After watching Jamie Lynn’s interview, Britney slammed her sister on social media, and claimed she’s “never had to work for anything”.

Britney also accused her younger sister of selling her book “at my expense”.

Jamie Lynn later responded to Britney’s comments in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

“I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The 30-year-old continued: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

“That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

“I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long,” Jamie Lynn added.