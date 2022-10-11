Jamie Lee Curtis leads celebrities slamming Kanye West over anti-semitic tweet

Jamie Lee Curtis has lead celebrities in slamming Kanye West over an anti-semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

“Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” Kanye said.

Jamie tweeted in response to Kanye’s comment, saying: “The holiest day in Judaism [Yom Kippur] was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide.”

“Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

The Halloween Ends actress then addresses her tweet on The Today Show.

Speaking to host Hoda Kotb, Jamie said that she “burst into tears” after she saw Kanye’s “abhorrent” tweet.

On Monday, John Legend, who was previously good friends with the rapper, tweeted: “Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.”

Just last week, Kanye faced major backlash from other celebrities for targeting Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on social media.

Kanye shocked fans when he turned up to a surprise Yeezy SZN 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ top.

After the show, Gabriella took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Ye’s controversial shirt.

The stylist, who was sitting in the front row of the fashion show, described the shirt as “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous” and slammed Kanye’s “indefensible behavior”.

She wrote: “I’m fuming… collecting my thoughts… I guess I get what he tried to do– he thought it was duchampian. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

“There is no excuse, there is no art here. I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt. There isn’t.”

In response to Gabriella’s comments, Kanye shared a photo of her wearing brown boots, a striped knit skirt, a yellow graphic T-shirt and a trench coat with bold accessories.

The Gold Digger rapper captioned the since-deleted post: “This is not a fashion person.”

In a separate post, he zoomed in on Gabriella’s boots and wrote: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” referring to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

He also shared a screenshot of a text message from someone who urges him to not “insult that writer,” presumably meaning Gabriella.

A host of famous faces then slammed Kanye for targeting Gabriella on social media, including supermodel Gigi Hadid.

She wrote under his post: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u.”

“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Fellow model Hailey Bieber also showed her support for Gabriella amid the drama, writing on her Instagram Stories: “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”

“To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

After deleting his posts about Gabriella, Kanye posted a black-and-white photo of her and described her as his “sister”.

He wrote: “GABBY IS MY SISTER. IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE.”

“ANNA HAD BAZ LUHRMANN FILM OUR MEETING AND WE ARE EDITING TONIGHT. WE TOOK PICS AND I WAS INSTRUCTED TO NOT POST THEM. IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION.”

“SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION,” the father-of-four continued.

“WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN.”

“SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED. AT LEAST WE BOTH LOVE FERDIE AND FASHION.”

Actor Jaden Smith walked out of Kanye’s fashion show after seeing models on the catwalk wearing the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.

He later tweeted: “I Had To Dip Lol.”

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out… Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022