Jamie Laing reveals Sophie Habboo ‘turned blue and almost died’ hours after he proposed

Jamie Laing has revealed his fiancée Sophie Habboo “turned blue and almost died” hours after he proposed.

The Made In Chelsea stars got engaged earlier this month, after over two years of dating.

Jamie, 33, said that the day after his romantic proposal, he had to rush his wife-to-be to the hospital after a terrifying incident.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast, Jamie said: “I got engaged and my fiancée nearly died, Sophie came in screaming. We spend the day together and have a great day together and we go for lunch the next day on Sunday with Sophie’s sister and boyfriend Tom.”

“It’s been wild this whole weekend, champagne, everything. We had a bottle of champagne and Sophie ordered oysters. We get a bit drunk and go to bed that night and we wake up in the morning and I start doing this podcast.”

“When I woke up at 5am in the morning, Sophie was throwing up in the loo and I thought maybe she’s got food poisoning. We drank a lot but not extortionate,” he explained.

“She then gets back into bed with me and she falls asleep and we get up around 7.15am, Sophie then starts puking on my shoulder. I clear her up and get her to the bathroom, we go downstairs and her lips are looking a little bit blue.”

“I ran her to the hospital, the hospital was rammed full of people and I sat her down and her fingers and lips were going bluer and bluer. I was trying to get people’s attention to look after her and they said you just have to wait, but she was turning blue.”

“She was crying tears into her face mask. I’ve never had fear like that in my life ever. We checked her oxygen levels and it was really low.”

Jamie explained that once Sophie was put on oxygen and a drip, she started to get better, but it still took doctors seven hours to raise her oxygen to an acceptable level.

The reality star said it was the “most intense four days” he’s ever experienced in his “entire life”.

“She was turning blue, blue lips and fingers. I was screaming in there asking if anyone could help us,” he added.