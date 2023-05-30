Jamie Laing reveals honeymoon nightmare with Sophie Habboo: ‘I think we’re being pranked’

Jamie Laing has revealed he and Sophie Habboo are having a nightmare on their honeymoon.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea in April.

They then hosted a lavish second wedding in Seville, Spain earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram story on Monday, Jamie revealed he and Sophie had visited four countries in just 24 hours, as they had a series of unfortunate flight fiascos.

The 34-year-old wrote: “This is WILD… We’re flying on our honeymoon to South America, connecting flight in Amsterdam. KLM are delayed but we still have time to make our flight.”

“Without warning they take us off the connecting flight… So we now have to fly back to London, then fly to Colombia, then fly to Panama and then fly to our honeymoon destination.”

“This is a TOTAL F**K UP.”

“This actually means @sophiehabboo and I will visit 4 different countries in the space of 24hrs,” Jamie continued.

In another update, Jamie shared a photo of Sophie on a plane, and penned: “Finally on flight 2… back to the UK from Amsterdam. This one was delayed 2.5 hours.”

An hour later, the Made in Chelsea star wrote: “Now we’re on a bus to a different terminal back in the UK… this is mad. Proud @sophiehabboo hasn’t lost it yet.”

A further two hours later, the 34-year-old revealed: “We’re now put on different flights to Colombia and our luggage is still in Amsterdam… I think we’re being pranked…”

Earlier today, Jamie shared yet another updated with his 1.1 million followers.

Alongside a photo of Sophie on the plane, the Made in Chelsea star wrote: “Now on our connecting flight to Panama.”

“We don’t even know if we have our luggage,” the reality star admitted.

A host of famous faces were in attendance – including the couple’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Spencer Matthews, Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke.

Sophie wore an incredible dress and veil by Emma Beaumont for her special day, and Jamie donned a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

The fan-favourite couple danced to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect for their first dance.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and they got engaged in December 2021.