Jamie Laing reveals he will PROPOSE to girlfriend Sophie Habboo if he wins Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing has said he will propose to his girlfriend Sophie Habboo if he wins Strictly Come Dancing.

The Made In Chelsea star made his dancing debut on the show with pro Karen Hauer on Saturday, after he was forced to drop out of the competition last year due to a leg injury.

Jamie insisted that he would not fall under the infamous Strictly curse, which has seen celebrities on the show become romantically involved with their dance partners – instead promising a proposal to his girlfriend.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jamie said of the curse: “Look, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been married 40 years or dating for two weeks, the curse has been hyped up to be this big thing but we have to remember – it’s just hype.”

“You make a choice if you want to sleep with your dance partner. And from my side I’m totally in love with my girlfriend and one way to show how much you love someone is by not cheating, right?

“It comes down to respect and trust. I’d never want to hurt her. She’s my best friend,” he added.

“When I lift the trophy I might propose to her at the same time. Honestly, she would be furious if I did it on the Strictly dance floor, on the TV. It would be her worst nightmare.

“So, between us, I will propose to her when I win Strictly,” he revealed.