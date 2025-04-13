Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo share baby plans as she reveals how she REALLY felt about him at first

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo have shared their baby plans and she reveals how she REALLY felt about him at first.

Meeting on the set of Made In Chelsea, Jamie revealed his wife wasn’t his biggest fan when they first met.

Speaking to The Times, the pair revealed their future plans for a big family.

Jamie confessed: “I was really scared about kids, it’s something you can’t control.”

He continued: “Sophie would then carry a baby, all these different things that I can’t control and, ‘Oh God, what happens if this happen or that happens?’ But I saw a clip on Instagram where someone said, ‘The best thing I ever had is being called Dad.’

“I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be cool?’ So now I’m so down for it. I would like to have loads.”

The Made In Chelsea star stated he would be up for having four kids, which Sophie agreed with.

Jamie also talked about how Sophie “hated him” when they first met on the set of the Channel 4 series.

“Jamie was this very big character on Made in Chelsea, and it’s like a school,” she explained.

“I was almost like the lower year. I was a newbie. So at first I thought, ‘This guy is a bit intimidating and a bit full of himself.”

Jamie and Sophie officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last April, before they hosted their second wedding in Seville, Spain the next month.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and got engaged in December 2021.