Jamie Heaslip announces birth of second child with wife Sheena

Jamie Heaslip and his wife Sheena O’Buachalla have welcomed their second child together.

The couple became proud parents to another baby girl on Thursday, who they’ve named Evie.

Sharing the news on social media, the former Irish rugby star posted a photo of their newborn baby in hospital.

He captioned the post: “Evie Billie Heaslip. 16/12/21.”

The news comes as a surprise to many, as the couple never publicly announced they were expecting.

Jamie and Sheena O’Buachalla, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a daughter named Harper, who was born in 2018.

