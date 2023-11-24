Jamie Foxx breaks silence over accusations of alleged sexual assault

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence over the accusations of alleged sexual assault filed against him in a new lawsuit.

The Academy-Award winner is best known for his appearance in films such as Ray, Law Abiding Citizen and Django Unchained.

TMZ has reported that the lawsuit was filed against the 55-year-old after an incident that allegedly took place eight years ago.

A spokesperson for the actor told Deadline: “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter.”

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again.”

“And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” they concluded.

According to the lawsuit, Jamie was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, at around 11 pm where he allegedly groped a woman.

The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, alleged the assault occurred in a secluded corner of a rooftop lounge after she and a friend had approached the star – real name Eric Marlon Bishop – to ask him for a photo.

Jane Doe claimed that the actor pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop, where he allegedly placed both hands on her waist, moved them under her top and started rubbing her breasts.

She claimed she attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened, but they allegedly chose to walk away.

The lawsuit reported that the plaintiff claimed that Jamie then allegedly continued to touch the plaintiff inappropriately.

The plaintiff then claimed that her friend came over and saw what was happening, and then Jamie stopped touching her.

She also claimed she was injured and had to undergo medical treatment, and suffered pain, suffering and emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

The woman is now suing the star, the restaurant and rooftop bar and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.