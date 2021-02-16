Jamie Dornan wins praise on social media after showing off his vocal talents in new movie

The Irish actor stars alongside Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in the comedy

Jamie Dornan has won praise on social media, after showing off his vocal talents in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The hilarious new comedy, written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, was released by Amazon in the U.S. over the weekend – and has received rave reviews so far.

The film follows lifelong friends Barb and Star (played by Annie and Kristen) as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small town for the first time ever.

Just days after its release, the movie has received a 78% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as reviewers have praised its absurdly hilarious plot.

While the focus is mainly on Kristen and Annie’s performances, Jamie Dornan has stolen the show on social media – thanks to his singing talents.

The 38-year-old plays Edgar in the flick, who at one stage performs a campy musical number called ‘Edgar’s Prayer’.

Its safe to say viewers were impressed by Jamie’s vocals, and many have taken to Twitter to praise his performance.

is it too late to submit Jamie Dornan for an Oscar pic.twitter.com/okU0DeJvPN — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) February 14, 2021

Barb and Star is probably going to reinvent Jamie Dornan’s career and I’m fully on board pic.twitter.com/h28CEjvygj — Sam Howe (@SamHowe14) February 12, 2021

Twitter was right. Jamie Dornan steals the show in #BarbAndStar. pic.twitter.com/2qqt39aEA2 — Paige Catton (@PaigeCatton) February 14, 2021

Please, I beg of you: Less talk about the new Chait column, more talk about Jamie Dornan’s musical number in BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 12, 2021

Jamie Dornan’s musical number in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar might be the best thing I’ve ever seen onscreen. — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) February 14, 2021

Mark my words, #BarbandStar is going to change the entire trajectory of Jamie Dornan’s career. Whew. 🎥🍿👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/pWU3mjudvr — 𝙺𝙸𝙼𝙱𝙴𝚁𝙻𝚈𝙳𝙰𝚆𝙽🖤🤘🏻🖤 (@KimNYC84) February 15, 2021

For those questioning whether Jamie actually sang the song, the film’s director has revealed it was all him.

Josh Greenbaum told Slate: “All the singing is him. He’s got a pretty incredible voice, which I think when we wrote it and cast it, I didn’t even know.”

“I figured, ‘Oh, we’ll probably have someone else sing.’ I didn’t know he had a wonderful voice. But we started talking more and more, and he was in a band in high school, and it was like, ‘Oh, he can really pull this off.'”

“And then the dancing, obviously he’s fully committed. There are a couple of sequences, like when he’s spinning like a baby ballerina and digging himself into the sand, that are obviously doubled.”