Jamie Dornan sustains injury at JP McManus Pro-Am

Jamie Dornan has been forced to withdraw from the JP McManus Pro-Am, after sustaining an injury.

The two-day tournament kicked off at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick on Monday morning, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Jamie was among the list of celebrities taking part in the golfing event, alongside the likes of Niall Horan, Bill Murray, and Mark Wahlberg.

Sadly, the Irish actor can no longer continue in the tournament, and has been replaced by Phil Scott.

The official Twitter account for the JP McManus Pro-Am shared the news online.

They wrote: “Unfortunately Jamie Dornan had to withdraw from Day 2 due to injury and has been replaced by Phil Scott. We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏.”

On Monday, Jamie was snapped chatting and laughing with Niall and Bill on the golf course.

Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan were also spotted at the event, as well as Harry Redknapp and Kenny Dalglish.

Some of the biggest names in golf are also in attendance, including the current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Other top golfers at the tournament include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The tournament is being broadcast in full on Virgin Media Two.