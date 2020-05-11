Jamie Dornan sports high heels, wig and a dress – as he plays dress up with his daughters

Jamie Dornan sports high heels, wig and a dress – as he...

He is best known for being the suave, charismatic and downright sexy Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise – but lockdown has Jamie Dornan looking just slightly different.

The Irish actor has swapped his slick suits for dresses and wigs – thanks to his daughters.

Jamie has been playing his with girls Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4, and this weekend he ended up in a full-length dress, wig and high heels as he played dress up.

Sharing the hilarious photo on his Instagram page, Jamie wrote: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

Stars were quick to comment on the post with Amy Huberman writing: “Oh a lovely casual Sunday look! 👌🏼.”

While Hollywood actor Armie Hammer joked: “‘Dressing up with my daughters’ = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch.”

While footballer Jamie Redknapp commented: “You even carry that off !! I hate you !”

It comes just a week after Jamie celebrated his birthday in lockdown, by playing a game of Twister with his family.

