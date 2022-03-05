Jamie Dornan sparks outrage online after making ‘controversial’ Tayto sandwich on US chat show

We can’t believe we’re writing this either, but Jamie Dornan has genuinely sparked outrage online for making a crisp sandwich on a US chat show.

The Irish actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where he showed the host how to make a ‘Tayto smashie’ live on air.

However, some Irish viewers were horrified by Jamie’s crisp sandwich ingredients, as he added mayonnaise and ham into the mix.

Talking Jimmy through the sandwich ingredients, the 39-year-old said: “What we’re making here is called a Tayto smashie.”

“Ideally you find the cheapest white bread you can find. There used to be a bread back home called ‘Mighty White’ which was like sugary death.”

“You go heavy on the mayo – both sides – you don’t muck around with light mayonnaise. Then that’s regular ham. The cheaper ham the better. It all comes from the same animal. You go heavy on there. Five or six slices.”

“You get Tayto cheese and onion, which is a company in the north of Ireland where I’m from. Their cheese and onion are the best crisps they do. You get the entire packet on there.”

While Jimmy called Jamie’s sandwich “delicious”, many fans disagreed online.

One Twitter user tweeted: “If Jamie Dornan has an Irish passport it needs to be revoked. That tayto ‘smashie’ abomination he made on Kimmel is a crime.”

Another wrote: “Jamie Dornan, I’m so disappointed. Seroiusly, Who puts puts Mayonnaise instead of butter on a Tayto Sandwich?? Throw up in my mouth & seething with rage even thinking about it…. #FoodOfTheGods.”

Check out some of the *dramatic* reactions to Jamie’s sandwich below:

Jamie Dornan, I’m so disappointed. Firstly, a Tayto sandwich must be made with these bad boys, not those wannabe copies you had. Secondly, WHO PUTS MAYO IN A TAYTO SANDWICH??? Pure @kerryfoodgroup Kerrygold butter only!! @MrTaytoIreland do you agree? #TaytoSandwich #FoodOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/zGSYFvOvYF — Niamh Kelly🇺🇦🇮🇪 (@niamhmkelly68) March 4, 2022

If Jamie Dornan has an Irish passport it needs to be revoked. That tayto ‘smashie’ abomination he made on Kimmel is a crime — Wayne (@The_Wayne_) March 5, 2022

Jamie Dornan was on @jimmykimmel last night and made a tayto sandwich with mayonnaise and ham. Psycho. — Simon Murdoch 📻📱🎧 (@Simon_Murdoch) March 4, 2022

Jamie Dornan, I’m so disappointed. Seroiusly, Who puts puts Mayonnaise instead of butter on a Tayto Sandwich?? Throw up in my mouth & seething with rage even thinking about it…. #FoodOfTheGods — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) March 4, 2022

Can we ban Jamie Dornan for misinformation 😷 that is not an Irish Tayto sandwich my dude https://t.co/Zy8bFzZ3SM — Sho 🤠 (@shob0t) March 5, 2022

Jamie Dornan, we have disowned you 🤮 MAYO ON A TAYTO SANDWICH? — Stephen Boylan (@Stephen_Boylan_) March 4, 2022