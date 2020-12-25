Jamie Dornan shares rare glimpse inside life as a father-of-three in hilarious video

The actor shares three daughters with his wife Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan shares rare glimpse inside life as a father-of-three in hilarious...

Jamie Dornan has shared a rare glimpse inside his life as a father-of-three in a hilarious video.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish actor posted a video of himself singing Bing Crosby’s White Christmas.

However, his daughters clearly weren’t impressed by his vocals, as they could be heard shouting “Shush, Daddy! Shush!” in the background.

Poking fun at their reaction, Jamie captioned the post: “Kids absolutely loving it.”

Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner are parents to three daughters – Dulcie, 7, Elva, 4, and Alberta, 21 months.

The notoriously private actor joined Instagram for the first time back in April, and has since shared small glimpses into his family life.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, the 38-year-old posted a hilarious snap of him dressed in a red dress and blue wig.

He captioned the post: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

