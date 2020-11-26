Jamie Dornan reveals he still gets ‘freaky’ letters from Fifty Shades fans

Jamie Dornan has revealed he still gets “freaky” letters from fans of the Fifty Shades franchise.

The Irish actor shot to fame for his role as Christian Grey in the trilogy series, based on the erotic novels by E. L. James.

Although the final film was released two years ago, the 38-year-old is still receiving strange mail from fans.

Speaking to Variety, Jamie described receiving “a collage of photographs” of a random child during lockdown.

“Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who’s seven-years-old,” he explained.

“I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson’s, and we’d had this baby while we made the first ‘Fifty Shades’ movie.”

“It piqued our interest, let’s say. It was a bit freaky.”

Jamie, who shares three kids with his wife Amelia Warner, also discussed being “most famous” for a “monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved.”

He said: “It’s a strange thing going into those films knowing that you’re going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed.”

On finishing the Fifty Shades trilogy, Jamie added: “I was ready to move on from this crazy chapter in my life.”

“No matter who I was playing, I don’t think I’d want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I’d just get really bored of that.”