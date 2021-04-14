Jamie Dornan insists he ‘won’t lose any sleep’ over Wild Mountain Thyme criticism

The film will be released in Irish cinemas this summer

Jamie Dornan has insisted he “won’t lose any sleep” over the criticism of his upcoming film, Wild Mountain Thyme.

The trailer for the romantic-drama, which stars Jamie and Emily Blunt, was widely mocked back in November – as it featured some dodgy Irish accents.

The film is set for release in Irish cinemas this summer, and Jamie has admitted he isn’t bothered by people mocking his accent in the movie.

Speaking to Sky News, the 38-year-old said: “It’s kind of par for the course, I’m from Ireland and we’re known for taking the p*** pretty much out of everything – it almost comes with the territory.”

“I think that’s fine, and at the end of the day, everyone’s going to have their opinion. We are doing the accents that we planned to do.”

“There’s so many dialects based on a very small island and I get the p*** taken out of me for the way I sound all the time, just as me.”

“A lot of people don’t understand me all the time, and that’s fine. That’s something I’ve dealt with my whole life.”

Jamie added: “We’re not going to lose any sleep over some people having a bit of fun with it.”

Wild Mountain Thyme stars Emily Blunt as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie Dornan’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Passionate, determined and smart, Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has been in love with her neighbor Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan) since they were 10 years old.”

“It seems that everyone in their farming community knows they were meant for each other — except Anthony. An eccentric introvert, Anthony has spent his entire life working on the family farm alongside his father Tony (Christopher Walken).”

“The aging Tony blindsides Anthony with his plan to sell the farm to Adam (Jon Hamm), his wealthy American nephew, because he doubts his son has what it takes to run it.”

“And when Adam comes to visit, his obvious interest in Rosemary complicates the situation further.”

“With everything that’s important to him about to slip through his fingers, Anthony has to move quickly, but a series of losses and his own certainty that he is unlovable leaves his future — and Rosemary’s — in doubt.”