Jamie Dornan dubs fellow Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal a ‘ride’

Fans have been loving their interactions online

Paul Mescal has a new celebrity fan in the form of Jamie Dornan.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star commented on Paul’s latest cover shoot for Glass Magazine, calling the Kildare actor a “ride”.

The Normal People star posed in a Gucci ensemble for the digital cover of Glass Man.

After spotting Jamie’s comment, Paul jokingly replied: “You up?”

This isn’t the first time the Irish actors have interacted on social media, as Paul previously commented on Jamie’s world record attempt to solve a Rubex cube.

“Take your top off,” he commented under the post, before Jamie responded, “Pervert.”

Similarly, Jamie told Paul to take his shirt off while on an Instagram Live recently.

Fans have been “wholeheartedly living” for the friendship, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“i mean it when i say jamie dornan and paul mescal is the friendship that i am wholeheartedly living for atm,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted: “paul mescal and jamie dornan just gave me the serotonin rush i’ve been chasing since 2017.”

A third person commented: “Jamie Dornan calling Paul Mescal a ride, I need to process this.”

