Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan spend time with Hollywood star Bill Murray at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan have been spending time with Hollywood star Bill Murray at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The two-day tournament kicked off at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick this morning, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Jamie, Niall, and Bill have been snapped chatting and laughing together on the green, as they enjoyed a round of golf.

📸| Niall Horan junto a Bill Murray y Jamie Dornan en JP McManus Pro-Am ©️ independentie pic.twitter.com/rWMNhbC4UJ — Niall Projects (@niallhprojects) July 4, 2022

Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan were also spotted at the event, and they will be joined by stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Harry Redknapp and Kenny Dalglish.

Some of the biggest names in golf are also in attendance, including the current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Other top golfers at the tournament include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

Tiger Woods talking with fellow @JPProAm participant and Ireland's own Leona Maguire. pic.twitter.com/qUZTGDVEAJ — Triple Bogey Golf Club (@TripleBogeyGC) July 4, 2022

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The tournament will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 2pm today and tomorrow.