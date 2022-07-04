Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan reunite in Limerick for star-studded event

A host of major celebrities are in Co. Limerick today for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The biggest names in golf will be joined by a number of famous faces for the two-day event, which takes place at Adare Manor.

Spotted on the golf course this morning were Hollywood actor Bill Murray, Irish actor Jamie Dornan, former One Direction star Niall Horan, and Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan.

Other famous faces such as Mark Wahlberg, Harry Redknapp and Kenny Dalglish will also attend the star-studded event.

The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa – are included in this year’s field of professionals and amateurs.

They will also be joined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

19 of the 24 competitors at last year’s Ryder Cup will be appearing at the Pro-Am, including ten of the current top eleven players in the world golf rankings.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The tournament will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 2pm today and tomorrow.

Ireland AM will be coming to you live from the grounds each morning, as presenter and golf enthusiast Tommy Bowe will be joined by some very familiar faces.

Deric Ó hArtgáin will also be bringing you the golfing forecast, as well as all the reactions and thoughts from the crowd in the build up to the tournament.